Gigant: the manga of the author of Gantz has already entered the final arc

After the long adventure with Gantz, the manga that surely made him famous, Hiroya Oku is back with a new story with the parenthesis Inuyashiki. At the end of this, however, he did not stop, debuting on Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior with the manga Gigant.

Started in 2017, Gigant follows the story of Rei Yokoyamada and her obsession with the moviestar Papico, a girl with pink hair and huge breasts. For some fortuitous events, Rei will come into contact with Papico and will also become his boy, but Oku's sci-fi streak will take over the work to lead us to scenarios similar to those seen in Gantz and Inuyashiki.

After three years of publication, Hiroya Oku personally announced that Gigant has entered the final arc of his story. This would bring the manga very similar to Inuyashiki's duration rather than Gantz's, which lasted more than triple. The mangaka would not be without jobs despite this conclusion, considering that he returned to work on the world of the black sphere recently on Young Jump, publishing monthly Gantz: E together with collaborator Jin Kagetsu who acts as a designer. Gigant instead is a manga written and drawn by Oku alone. Did you also admire Kaho Shibuya's busty Papico cosplay?