Giffoni 2020: Daisy Ridley and Richard Gere announced among the guests of the festival

The 2020 edition of the Giffoni Film Festival will be a very different one, but not without surprises: two of the most recently announced? Daisy Ridley and Richard Gere.

The fiftieth edition of the Giffoni Film Festival it will be all about the Earth, the theme designated for this year, which follows the elemental choices of the past years (Water and Air), but this does not exclude a small trip to a distant galaxy ….

Thus, on Thursday 26 August, the British actress will also be present in streaming Daisy Ridley, known by most as the Rey from Star Wars, but that we have already seen and will still see in numerous other successful films, such as Murder on the Orient Express, Ophelia, Peter Rabbit, and shortly Chaos Walking, the film based on the first novel of the Patrick Ness literary trilogy.

But the guest list certainly does not end there, and before meeting Daisy we will have the opportunity, on Wednesday 20 August, to hear about the charming Richard Gere, whose curriculum, which we tell you to do, is truly boundless: Pretty Woman, Chicago, Officer and Gentleman, Cotton Club, No Pietà, American Gigolo, Franny, Hachiko, Shall We Dance, Autumn in New York, Splinters of Fear …

Sylvester Stallone (21 August) and Katherine Langford (22 August) will join them in the following days, and more!

For more information about the festival and its modalities, you can go to the official website of the Giffoni Film Festival 2020.