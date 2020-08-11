Giffoni 2020, also Katherine Langford among the guests of the festival

Share it:

For its fiftieth anniversary, the Giffoni Film Festival does not contradict itself, and continues to bring big names to Italy, even if in this case only virtually: after Daisy Ridley and Richard Gere, here is the announcement of Katherine Langford among the guests of the 2020 edition.

The Giffoni Film Festival like Camelot on Saturday 22 August: the protagonist of Cursed Katherine Langford will in fact be in streaming connection with the jurors of the festival, and the event will also be broadcast live on the Giffoni Live website.

The Australian actress became known to the public thanks to her portrayal of Hannah Baker in the series produced by Netflix 13, to then go to the big screen with Tuo, Simon by Greg Berlanti. In 2019 she was then among the interpreters of Rian Johnson's whodunnit with Chris Evans and Daniel Craig, Dinner with Crime – Knives Out, while at the moment you can find it again on Netflix with the fantasy series based on the novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. Soon we will see her again in the cinema in the film Spontaneous, alongside Piper Perabo and Charlie Plummer.

For more information on the guests and the procedures for the festival, which this year literally goes out of its way, you can visit the official website of the Giffoni Film Festival.