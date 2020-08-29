Gibbous A Cthulhu Adventure on Switch: Necronomicon, Talking Cats and Release Date!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Space also for the Nintendo Switch catalog during the Future Game Show, with the confirmation of the arrival on the console of an intriguing “cosmic horror comedy”, which does not hesitate to combine talking cats and Lovecraftian imagery.

Featuring fully hand-drawn environments and curated 2D animations, Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure transports the player to the city of Darkham. Title from the property point and click which brings to mind the classics signed Lucas Art, the game calls into question none other than the Necronomicon, the darkest and most evil of books.

What is the beginning of the adventure? Let’s let the developers talk: “The detective Don R. Ketype is at work to recover the mysterious tome of evil, but the unsuspecting librarian Buzz Kerwan finds it by accident and accidentally transforms his cat, Kitteh, in a speaking abomination. What would a cat look like if it were more human? Far worse“.

Developed in Transylvania, Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure, already available on PC, arrives on Nintendo Switch the next October 28, with over 60 locations and 12,000 lines of recited dialogue.