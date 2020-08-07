Gianni Infantino spoke for the first time after the criminal proceeding opened by the Swiss Justice: "We have nothing to hide"

Share it:

FIFA President Gianni Infantino. EFE / Miguel Lemus / Archive



The judicial earthquake that affects FIFA for some days generated that the president Gianni Infantino communicate directly with the federations of the world that make up the entity to explain in a long letter your position regarding the criminal process opened by a special prosecutor in Switzerland after finding "Beginnings of criminal conduct" in private meetings with Attorney General Michael Lauber, who resigned from his post as a result of this scandal.

In the text, which was known through the EFE Agency, Infantino stressed that he will cooperate with Justice “Without reservation” and announced that he sent them this explanation to give them details of what had happened "in a clear and precise way." In one of the passages, he assured: "We have nothing to hide".

“As you know, at the time I was elected President of FIFA in 2016, thanks to all of you, our organization, which is also yours, was in a sad situation. Back then, the FIFA was involved as an injured party in more than 20 legal proceedings only in Switzerland, and ran the risk of being declared as criminal organization by the authorities of the U.S. In these circumstances, one of my main priorities, fiduciary responsibilities and moral obligations to you, who trusted me to fulfill this mission, was logically regain public confidence in our institution as soon as possible ”, Infantino sentenced, recalling that he assumed the post in February 2016 after the departure of Joseph Blatter, who had been at the center of the so-called case FIFA Gate.

Between 2016 and 2017, according to information from local media, the FIFA president maintained three private meetings with Lauber, who was investigating a series of crimes related to FIFA Gate. "This is the context in which the meetings should be framed," he clarified.

"These meetings were not secret and in no way illegal. In particular, I attended these meetings with the highest legal authority in the country to offer our support and assistance in relation to the ongoing investigations, since the FIFA is an interested and disadvantaged part of these investigations. We remain confident and determined to ensure that those who have committed criminal acts to the detriment of FIFA end up paying for their acts, ”he said.

Infantino held three meetings with Attorney General Lauber between 2016 and 2017 (Photo: Reuters)

Infantino clarified that he attended these meetings held by the logistics organization of the Office of the Attorney General and that he attended "in good faith and as a representative of FIFA, and in order to take the opportunity to describe the drastic changes that had occurred in FIFA in terms of corporate governance ”.

"Obviously, it is very clear that nothing remotely illegal has or could have happened during these meetings. It is absurd to even raise it, "he insisted on the subject.

Stefan Keller, the special prosecutor who took command of the criminal process, did not consider it this way: he investigates whether there was abuse of office, violation of official secrecy, favoritism and instigation.

"It is evident that the mere fact of meeting with a State Prosecutor should be the best guarantee of the legitimacy of the meetings," Infantino remarked in the letter he shared with the federations. "Especially when it comes to the highest legal authority in the country. If there was the slightest suspicion of crime, a prosecutor would immediately intervene to prevent it, as dictated by his professional and legal duty, "he added.

Infantino shared the letter with the member federations



The man who heads soccer's highest body, and who has a mandate in force until 2023, considered that "the intervention of justice was necessary to be able to change FIFA and restore its credibility." And he added about his objective as president: “From the first day it has been, and continues to be, helping the corresponding authorities around the world to investigate unlawful acts committed at FIFA in the past".

"The FIFA officials have met with prosecutors from other jurisdictions to achieve this end.. FIFA's cooperation has contributed greatly to issuing judgments and imposing sentences, especially in United States, where more than 40 criminal convictions have been handed down”, Detailed about the FIFA Gate that was unleashed in May 2015 and generated a real break within that body and in different federations of the planet.

The 50-year-old Swiss lawyer clarified that other members of FIFA are in communication with the United States Department of Justice in order to "recover the money seized by the country's authorities during their criminal investigations and put it back at the service of football, where it should have been invested from the beginning ”.

After these clarifications, he gave details of his current situation with the Swiss Justice: he assured that the basis of the investigation by Prosecutor Keller is in "Anonymous complaints" that were presented in Bern. "We do not know the content of these complaints, so it is only possible to speculate on who presented them and why. I hope that someday these data will be known ”, he analyzed.

"On the other hand, we cannot ignore that these events have already seriously damaged FIFA as an organization and me as President, despite the fact that these anonymous complaints are unfounded.. Similarly, no factual basis or draft elements have been presented to open a criminal investigation, which has been launched without even previously contacting FIFA or me for explanations. In order to provide them with the most complete information possible, they should know that the threshold established by Swiss law to open an investigation after receiving a complaint is extremely low, even if it is anonymous"He assured.

Infantino said the investigation was started from "anonymous complaints" (Photo: Reuters)

The executive insisted that he is "at the disposal" of the Swiss authorities to "answer any question they have" and recalled: "As I have always done, I will cooperate without reservation with the investigation. In fact, I hope I can have the opportunity to answer any question related to this matter, since plain and simple: we have nothing to hide"

He also made it clear to the leaders of the member federations that he is available to them if "They want me to clarify any questions or give them more information about it."

“I have already received numerous tokens of support, for which I am sincerely grateful. I also want to thank you for your work and dedication to restoring the image of FIFA and football. We will continue working for the future of our sport, to make our vision a reality and that football is truly global, with the conviction that justice will one day be done, ”he concluded.

