Gianna Fratta, the wife of Piero Pelù who made El diablo of rock capitulate

Piero Pelù is one of the most loved rockers in Italy, author and performer of songs that have remained etched in the hearts of fans. Would you say that, at almost 60, he decided to say yes to marriage? There wife of Piero Pelù, Gianna Fratta, is the woman who made him change his mind about the wedding in 2019, when they got married in Florence. During the interview with The Siege by Daria Bignardi of 4 March 2020 the ex gods Litfiba he told himself to celebrate 40 years of his career and at one point his wife Gianna came out and also the fact that he is surrounded by women since he has three daughters.

Who is Gianna Fratta, the wife of Piero Pelù

Whether during his participation in Sanremo 2020 with the song Gigante (dedicated to his first grandson Rocco) that during the face to face with Bignardi, the spirit of Piero Pelù came out above all in the story of how his wife Gianna Fratta made him change his mind about the wedding to him, who in 1991 in the song Gioconda sang "The ring no, no forget it, the ring no, I won't give it to you".

Piero Pelù and his wife Gianna Fratta in 2018. They have been together since 2016 and got married in 2019 in Florence.

About marriage, after two important stories from which his daughters Greta, Linda and Zoe were born, Piero Pelù has always had reticence: but when he met Gianna Fratta, who is a conductor with years of experience behind her graduate in jurisprudence. In several interviews after the wedding with Piero Pelù Gianna Fratta said that he had conquered him by making himself desired, that he had said many no and that he had kept him a little suspended.

To Daria Bignardi Piero Pelù said that getting married was an unexpected thing and that by now, at almost 60, he didn't think he would. "Many things happen in the vine and many beautiful surprises"is the summary of his journey.

He also said that as he is in love with Gianna Fratta he had never been in love with anyone, although he has three wonderful daughters who "did not rain from the sky", a sign that when El Diablo of music decides to open his heart, he does it without problems : rockers also capitulate at some point.

