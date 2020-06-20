Gianluca Iacono: let's discover the most important roles of Vegeta's voice of Dragon Ball Z

Share it:

The world of voice actors in Italy can boast some of the best voices in the world. Of course, many of these are closely linked with some particular roles, thus becoming known when a character becomes viral. Among the best known Italian voices there is Gianluca Iacono, who has worked on Dragon Ball Z for a long time.

Like any voice actor, Gianluca Iacono has worked a lot on cinema and TV series but many of his most recognizable roles are to be found in anime and video games. Let's see i five most famous roles in the world of animation by Gianluca Iacono.

In the first place there is obviously Vegeta, the prince of the Saiyans who was introduced to Dragon Ball Z . It is now impossible for an Italian fan to imagine the ex villain with a different voice.

. It is now impossible for an Italian fan to imagine the ex villain with a different voice. Then there is Umemiya Ryunosuke of Shaman King, better known as Ryu. A former hooligan, he is known for his very particular and long pompadour hairstyle.

A more recent role is that of Shota Aizawa , the professor also known as Eraserhead in My Hero Academia.

, the professor also known as Eraserhead in My Hero Academia. Moving on to a work from the 90s, we enter the world of Yu Yu Hakusho , or Yu of the Ghosts, inspired by the homonymous manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. Here Gianluca Iacono found himself dubbing the bad minor Toguro.

, or Yu of the Ghosts, inspired by the homonymous manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. Here Gianluca Iacono found himself dubbing the bad minor Toguro. Finally there is another historical role with an unforgettable character: Roy Mustang of Fullmetal Alchemist. Iacono gave voice to every appearance of the fire alchemist, except for the 2017 live action.

We also remember other voices such as that of Tetsuo Hara by Gantz and Naruto Kakashi, to which he made his contribution by replacing Claudio Moneta for a short number of episodes. What is your favorite role as Gianluca Iacono? Recently, the voice actor has dedicated a tribute to his late colleague Paolo Torrisi.