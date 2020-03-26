 Giancarlo Esposito has been inspired by Darth Vader for his performance in The Mandalorian

Share it:

The actor Giancarlo Esposito continues to advance its participation in the second season of "The Mandalorian". Your role as Moff Gideon It will have much more importance in the new episodes that will be released in the fall. They continue to keep the mystery of what we will see, although we remember that in his latest statements, the actor gave enough clues.

In this new interview, in addition to remarking that it has arrived (Spoiler: select the text to see it) to load up to three Darksaber (END SPOILER) during the filming of the series -something he has already said in the past-, he has spoken about his inspiration when interpreting the character in the series. Does the actor recognize that I didn't know much about the Star Wars universe, beyond what is best known, and that's why he decided to get a lot of inspiration from Darth Vader.

Thinking about what that character is, you ask a lot of questions like me, and then I thought immediately, Ow Wow, James Earl Jones. Darth Vader ’. How it affected me in my life. Who was inside that helmet, who was inside that costume. That might be part of who Moff Gideon is, but guess what? I don't have to wear the helmet.

Esposito's ambition is create such a mysterious and complex character that you really doubted whether he's a hero or a villainI wanted to convey the idea that it is "Someone you could think of who could save the universe".

The first season has already shown us how desperate he is to get his hands on (Spoiler: select the text to see it) that little creature, the main protagonist of the series (END SPOILER), although we don't really know what their intentions are. Equally, many questions remain about the history of Gideon, which is possibly closely linked to the fall of the Empire after the deaths of Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader.

