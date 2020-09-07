Giancarlo Esposito celebrates the results on Rotten Tomatoes … with 98 tomatoes

Share it:

The record score on Rotten Tomatoes was a welcome surprise for Giancarlo Esposito, who thought of a funny video to celebrate the result as it should.

In the short contribution published on Twitter we see him smiling as he greets his followers, and then begins to exclaim: “When you say tomato, I say The Boys“, referring to the well-known review aggregator, on which the series reached a score of 98%. A milestone to celebrate, and in fact we see Esposito holding a container in his hands with 98 red tomatoes, fresh and supposedly tasty.

Given the summer period, the actor will have finished the celebrations with an excellent tomato and basil salad, in the face of those who decided to shower The Boys with negative reviews in the following days, to criticize the weekly release of the episodes. An attitude that fortunately was not shared by critics, whose score remains more or less stable (currently at 97%, therefore one tomato less for Esposito).

The actor appears always well disposed towards the public, and on numerous occasions he has improvised funny curtains for fans of Gus Fring (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) e of Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian). He also told a lot of background on The Boys and had his say on the hateful new villains Storfront and Edgar.