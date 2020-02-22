 Giancarlo Esposito briefly advances the second season of The Mandalorian

Share it:

The hype for the second season of “The Mandalorian”, series that is also about to be released in our country, is higher than ever, and especially now that all the merchandising that is going to be launched in the series has been revealed, especially focused on the great surprise of the series.

We don't know much about the new season, so what little actors tell us will be appreciated. The last to give us new material is the actor Giancarlo Esposito, who played Moff Gideon in the first season and whose role will gain even more importance for the second season of the series. Without going into specific details of the plot, the actor has talked about his experience shooting the new chapters, and has left us some interesting clues.

FIRST SEASON SPOILERS NOTICE

The first season ends with Gideon about to take on Baby Yoda / Baby Yoda, but Din Djarin, Cara Dune, Greef Karga and the droid IG-11 manage to defeat Gideon and prevent him from getting him. The last time we see Gideon is on top of his downed TIE Fighter while he holds the Dark Saber in his hands, in a clear attitude of revenge for what happened. During a talk at the FAN Expo in Vancouver, the actor spoke precisely about his experience handling the sword in the second season, emphasizing how difficult it is to use it and that the second season will be “Older and more epic”.

It feels wonderful to have that iconic weapon in my hand. It takes a little time to get used to it, since it is longer than a sword or a normal saber. And of course, it is shorter when you turn it off. So you have to figure out how the handle works. And when you use a saber like that, you have to think about … you can't really hit, because it will bend. It has that (hum), it vibrates with that light and that energy … so you have to hit as if you were trying to hit someone with the heel of your hand, instead of letting the saber go out. So you keep your wrist straight. It feels powerful, it feels wonderful. I broke three of them last week (laughs).

Esposito also talks about his interactions with Baby Yoda, and from his words it seems that in the second season we will see him share a plane with the little creature.

Normally, I like babies … but in this case, I love this baby! Look, they made a series with Baby Yoda … I don't think they had a real idea of ​​how big this baby would be. I do not think they knew, judging by the fact that there is not much merchandising of Baby Yoda. I love Baby Yoda, and I am very excited to spend some time with that baby.

When asked if he had already come into contact with the high-tech puppet they use to give life to the baby, Esposito confirmed: “I have been able to put my hands on the (puppet) Baby Yoda. Let me see, I have to check what I can say (laughs) ”. The actor acknowledges that thanks to the large amount of movement he has, one ends up falling in love with him simply by seeing him.

There are a few doubles, the baby who has more power is the one who is able to move his ears and move his eyes and look at you. You can not resist. You can't resist this baby. When this baby looks at you, you have to interact. There is no way you can't. It is brilliant how they have used what they know about technology to make this particular puppet so real and exemplify so many different emotions we have as human beings. It is really wonderful.

