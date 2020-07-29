Giancarlo Esposito against Homelander? Anthony Starr talks about it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Interesting anticipations are coming on the awaited second season of the Amazon Prime series: The Boys 2 will talk about racism, but will not fail to build intriguing contrasts between characters like Homelander and Edgar, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

To reveal it is Anthony Starr, the face of the superb blonde superhero at the head of the Seven, and in fact there is need of someone who is able to counter his thirst for attention and his subtly violent disposition. Stan Edgar, the man in charge of the Vought Corporation, he may be the right person. Obviously the actor's words contain spoilers on the finale of the first season:

"At the beginning of the second season, Homelander is shot down. He misses Stillwell, but has become the master of his universe. A person like Stillwell, who interfered in his life, was removed and therefore now has a direct line to Edgar. Homelander thinks he's the most important pawn at the moment, so to speak, but Edgar will present himself differently. He represents a great company and will put Homelander in a really interesting situation for a superhero who is used to making his way and he's used to being so strong and in control of everything".

The actor concludes that all this it will be destabilizing for the Patriot and surely an interesting relationship will be created between the two, highlighted even more by Esposito's skill in creating ambiguous and always very multifaceted villains.

If you are a fan of the series you will be happy for the news of the renewal of The Boys for a third season