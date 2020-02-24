General News

 Giancarlo Esposito advances a great action scene in the second season of The Mandalorian

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian 1x08: Redemption

We continue to squeeze the actor's statements Giancarlo Exposito after his recent appearance at the FAN EXPO Vancouver. After his words the other day briefly advancing the second season of “The Mandalorian”, now go into something more detail to advance an action scene that will star in your character. In fact it does not cut itself in referring directly to something that we see at the end of the first season.

NOTICE SPOILERS FINAL FIRST SEASON


We already commented the other day that the use of the Dark Saber that we see at the end of the first season in possession of Moff Gideon I was giving him some difficulties during filming, but he was very excited about what we would see in the series. Now we understand why, and it seems that we will see him star in an epic action scene with the aforementioned saber:

The props are wondering about me because I was in a little commotion and a little fight with someone else … A great, great and epic, epic action of lightsaber in this series, and I must mention that I am the only character of this first season who has had the honor of having that lightsaber.

That last sentence is also difficult to interpret, because we do not know if it means that none of the characters of the first season of the series get to catch a saber, but that we may see new characters this second season that do carry a saber : or if he was directly wrong to say it (or to transcribe) and really meant the characters of the second season.

Image of Moff Gideon with the dark saber in The Mandalorian 1x08: Redemption

Via information | ComicBook

