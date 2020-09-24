Ghostunner, the cyberpunk adventure on Nintendo Switch: the trailer sets the release date

Between atmospheres in full cyberpunk style, frenetic action and unstoppable ninja, Gostrunner is ready to make its way even on the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.

Thanks to a new gameplay trailer, the production team announces the intention to bring the indie cybernetic also on Nintendo Switch. Already expected on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the action signed by the teams of All in! Games e One More Level and from the local publisher 505 Games, Ghostrunner also sees Japanese hardware add to the list of supported platforms.

To present the action in tints cyberpunk to the Nintendo community, the developers have packaged the unreleased trailer that you can view directly at the opening of this news. With gameplay sequences taken from Nintendo Switch, Ghostrunner is therefore in action. The cyber-ninja protagonist of the adventure invites players to master the art of katana in a futuristic megalopolis built in a dystopian future. The trailer also confirms the release date of Ghostrunner on the hybrid console: aligning itself with the PC, PS4 and Xbox One market, the game will also debut on the Nintendo Switch next Tuesday 27 October.

With atmospheres that place the production at a cross between Arkane’s Dishonored and Mirror’s Edge, on the pages of Everyeye you will find every detail on the title in the rich preview of Ghostrunner written by Antonio Izzo.