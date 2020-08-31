Ghostrunner: the cyberpunk action between fighting and parkour in the video by Gamescom

Share it:

The One More Level development team packs a new Ghostrunner video that shows combat scenes, the variety of settings and the goodness of parkour mechanics linked to the exploration of the levels of their ambitious sci-fi action.

The video, lasting only 30 seconds, offers us a small taste of thecyberpunk experience to live playing the Ghostrunner, a warrior called to restore peace among the inhabitants of his post-apocalyptic dimension by knocking down all those who dare to hinder his climb to the higher floors of the Torre Dharma, the structure that stands out on the megalopolis led with an iron fist by Mara the Keymaster.

With the different scenes immortalized in the video, the Ghostrunner developers invite the most curious to sign up for the next beta testing phase and, above all, to wait for the “big news” next coming September 15 coinciding with PAX Online: it is the prelude to the announcement of the nextgen version for PS5 e Xbox Series X?

To find out more about this project, therefore, we just have to wait for the opening of the next digital event scheduled for mid-September by the organizers of the Penny Arcade Expo. In the meantime, we refer you to our special on Ghostrunner between Dishonored and Mirror’s Edge and we remind you that the title is scheduled for release for end of the year su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.