Ghostrunner: beta registrations are open, here’s how to register

Ghostrunner is out for the end of 2020 and One More Level has officially opened beta registrations. During the GamesCom 2020 we have seen Ghostrunner’s gameplay in action and soon it will be possible to try the game pad in hand in the trial version.

To sign up for the private beta you need to fill out a form on the Ghostrunner official site and join the server Discord of the game. To be able to participate you must be of age and, although the game is also available for consoles, the demo will only be playable on Steam starting from mid-September.

Ghostrunner is configured as a colorful action video game cyberpunk, in which we will play a fighter whose mission is to climb the Dharma Tower, which became the last refuge of humanity following an event of apocalyptic proportions. In the thirty-second trailer presented at Gamescom it was possible to appreciate some of the settings that the game offers, while the gameplay seems focused on the accuracy and reflexes of the players.

The developers have invited fans to wait until September 15 to find out more about their ambitious project. While waiting to find out more about what awaits us, we recommend our in-depth study on Ghostrunner by Antonio Izzo. Ghostrunner is coming later this year on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.