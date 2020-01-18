Ghostbusters Beyond Finn Wolfhard Spoiler Proton Equipment

Share it:

As we already know, Jason Reitman he has in his hands to boast the two deliveries of the eighties, his father's work, with a new project that will be connected Original GhostbustersYes, this is Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston. The film is titled 'Ghostbusters: Beyond' ('Ghostbusters: Afterlife') and will hit theaters next summer.

There is a lot of expectation about it, of course. 'Ghostbusters' was, and still is, one of the most emblematic titles of the genre, and this return to the nostalgia We are excited for many. In addition, not only does the story promise, but also its distribution, headed by several names that are currently trending: Carrie coon she is the mother of the young people to whom they give life Finn Wolfhard Y McKenna Grace. Is also Paul Rudd as a town teacher who witnessed years ago the chaotic Manhattan event solved by Ghostbusters.

Although we have already been able to see the first trailer and see where the shots go, now, thanks to Finn Wolfhard ('Stranger Things') we have another more solved question. Because the young actor has responded more in an interview with the ET media, giving us the great spoiler that we tell you next.

First let's get in context. When the ghostbuster family Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) moves to a quiet city in Oklahoma, Trevor (Wolfhard) and his sister Phoebe (Grace) discover the equipment that belonged to their grandfather, something that includes a ghost trap and a proton pack. It is the sister who manages to put the device into operation, soon firing the iconic current from the mythical's seat again. Ecto-1, as the trailer shows us. But will Trevor also have his own team?

Apparently yes. There is no single team. "I don't know, we'll see," Wolfhard himself replied. Then the journalist asks if handling a package of protons is a secret, to which the young actor replies: "It can be. I think so. Totally, yes, it is a total secret." And then his body language speaks for itself, revealing that he will use his own proton equipment. His co-star of 'Turning', Brooklynn Prince – as the spoiler has been given during the presentation of this horror film – urges him to whisper the answer. Then the actor nods, which rectifies and adds: "No, I am not really going to say it. I didn't really say it. But maybe, I don't know. "



