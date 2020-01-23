Ghostbusters Beyond: Bill Murray will be in the movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Being a direct continuation of the two original films, it made perfect sense that the protagonists of those could have their role in Ghostbusters Beyond. However, apart from Dan Aykroyd, whose presence was already official, there were doubts with the rest. Today, we can finally say that Bill Murray will be officially in the movie.

The information comes from Anthony Breznican, from Vanity Fair (us via Comicbook), who visited the film set in Canada last September. Apparently, he spent time with Murray while he was there to film his scenes. Remember, on the other hand, that Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts will also appear in the film. In any case, we completely asaplandore the role that all of them will have, including Murray himself.

What has been revealed after the meeting between Breznican and Murray, is the fact that the film will pay tribute to Harold Ramis (Egon Spengler in the saga), who died last year 2014. Murray apparently told Vanity Fair that this sequel will take care of "Occupy the loss of the character.". Also, unless there is any change, Rick Moranis will also not participate in the film.

On the other hand, Murray also wanted to praise the plot of this new movie. This is what he said about it: "The script is good. It has a lot of emotion. It's very familiar, with lines that are really interesting. It will work.".

Remember that the film is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020. For its part, the story of this new installment will introduce us to a single mother and her two children, who have gone to live in a town where they will discover their connection with the origins of the Ghostbusters. Discovering the secret legacy left by your grandfather will be the priority of these boys.

Sources: Comicbook / Vanity Fair