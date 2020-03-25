Entertainment

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free this weekend

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Last weekend Ubisoft wanted us at home by letting us play Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free and this week they repeat play with Ghost Recon Breakpoint, who has just received Episode 2 with new content.

This installment of the long-running tactical action game franchise had a somewhat bumpy premiere due to a series of desasapland decisions that didn't quite convince players who did enjoy Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Now version 2.0 has been a major facelift for the gaming experience and there are hundreds of details that have been modified, improved and replaced to make the title much more attractive than it was at launch. You have an extensive list of changes in these patch notes in Spanish.

We would not have accomplished this without your comments and constant support! We really want to hear your opinion, so don't hesitate to join the conversation on the official Ghost Recon forums and the community Reddit.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint can be downloaded and played for free starting tomorrow, March 26, and until Monday, March 30. You can now download the game on computers (through Uplay and the Epic Games Store) and on consoles.

READ:  A new Ant-Man and Luis meme jokes about Marvel's delays due to the coronavirus

If the title convinces you after these trial days, you can take advantage of the offer that lowers the price by 70% and will last as long as the trial is in force.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.