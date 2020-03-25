Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free this weekend

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last weekend Ubisoft wanted us at home by letting us play Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free and this week they repeat play with Ghost Recon Breakpoint, who has just received Episode 2 with new content.

This installment of the long-running tactical action game franchise had a somewhat bumpy premiere due to a series of desasapland decisions that didn't quite convince players who did enjoy Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Now version 2.0 has been a major facelift for the gaming experience and there are hundreds of details that have been modified, improved and replaced to make the title much more attractive than it was at launch. You have an extensive list of changes in these patch notes in Spanish.

We would not have accomplished this without your comments and constant support! We really want to hear your opinion, so don't hesitate to join the conversation on the official Ghost Recon forums and the community Reddit.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint can be downloaded and played for free starting tomorrow, March 26, and until Monday, March 30. You can now download the game on computers (through Uplay and the Epic Games Store) and on consoles.

If the title convinces you after these trial days, you can take advantage of the offer that lowers the price by 70% and will last as long as the trial is in force.