Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ubisoft Announces New Friend Pass

This last weekend we have been able to enjoy a free trial period for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. And if you are one of the players who have tried it and have been satisfied, you should know that Ubisoft has just announced the new Friend Pass.

What does it consist of? Very simple: if you own the game, you can invite your friends so they can play with you without needing a copy. Here we tell you all the details, which are not few.

The thing is that, if you bought any edition of the game (all are valid), the Friend Pass allows you to invite up to three friends at a time. And these don't need to have a copy of the game. From there, they can join your session and play cooperatively with you at no cost. Additionally, Ubisoft has confirmed that you can invite as many friends as you like, but no more than three at a time.

Anyway, they have also announced that the Friend Pass is available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC until June 16, 2020. In other words, it is something completely temporary. In any case, your friends must play on the same platform as you and must have installed the trial version of the game (which is also already available) with the owner of the game connected.

Attention, Ghosts! We present you the new Friend Pass of #GhostReconBreakpoint. Do you have GRB but your colleagues don't? With the Friend Pass they can play with you in cooperative mode, without restrictions. https://t.co/dHzJXdjaxH pic.twitter.com/HAEdtniien – Ubisoft Spain (@Ubisoft_Spain) March 30, 2020

On the other hand, if you don't own Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, this trial version will also give you access to the entire game for six hours. In that case, the trial timer stops when the Friend Pass is used, and once you reach the time limit, your progression is saved and you can continue playing through the Friend Pass or purchasing the game. In other words, you can spend those six hours without fear that later you will not be able to play with that friend who does own the game.

Finally, Ubisoft has confirmed that users who played during the free weekend those six hours (or more), can still download the trial version, but must be invited through the Friend Pass to play the title. Instead, players who spent less than six hours with the game this weekend will be able to enjoy the remaining playtime in the trial version.