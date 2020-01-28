Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Terminator arrives on January 29 in a new special event

Share it:

Ubisoft announces a collaboration with StudioCanal that will bring Terminator in Ghost Recon Breakpoint with the launch of a free event with missions, enemies and dialogues inspired by the original 1984 film. The event will be available for all players from 10:00 on tomorrow 29 January on PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, UPLAY +, and Google Stadia.

Entirely playable alone or in a cooperative, the Terminator live event will see players engaged in facing an unexpected threat from the future in a new narrative arc, set in one unpublished location of Auroa. They will be available two new narrative missions in which players will have to save Rasa Aldwin, a woman from the future, and collaborate with her in the hope of stopping the Terminator's plans. The two missions will be available respectively on January 29 and February 1, and will remain in the game until the end of the event. Additionally, players will be able to take on the challenging T-800 cyborgs in daily interception and guerrilla missions.

Once the missions are completed during the live event, from January 29 to February 6, players will be rewarded with exclusive Terminator-inspired items, including the film's celebrated punk outfit, new weapons and vehicles. In addition to the rewards obtained by completing the missions of the event, it will also be possible to further customize your Ghosts with two packages that will allow you to completely transform into the Terminator or Kyle Reese within the game.

The live Terminator event is part of Ghost Recon Breakpoint Episode 1 and follows the launch of the first raid in the history of the franchise, as well as a series of free updates that have made numerous improvements to the title. The game will continue to receive constant updates in the coming months, respecting the commitment made in the "Moving Forward" letter to expand and improve it based on user feedback.