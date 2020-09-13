Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Red Patriot closes post launch support

Red Patriot, the latest content in the Ghost Recon Breakpoint season pass, is coming on September 15 and will end support for the cooperative shooter of Ubisoft and will bring with it an update with new free content.

In the trailer shown at the conference Ubisoft Forward we can take a first look at what awaits us in this latest expansion of Breakpoint, which will understand well ten new missions where players will be able to get exclusive rewards and unlock a new class of explorer. Even those who don’t have the pass won’t be completely cut off from Red Patriot, as Ubisoft has confirmed that the first two missions will be playable for free, although in this case it will not be possible to obtain the items introduced in the DLC.

The plot of the expansion will revolve around Raven’s Rock, one of the most disliked factions of Ghost Recon, which has become an ultra-nationalist Russian group in league with the Bodarks. According to what was declared by Ubisoft, Red Patriot has evolved into a completely new concept compared to what was originally foreseen in the software house plans: “We have moved in this direction after carefully analyzing the feedback we have received from players over the months […]”We take this opportunity to remind you that Ghost Recon Breakpoint has recently introduced companions managed by artificial intelligence.