Ghost Recon Breakpoint details the Terminator event

Definitely in the Ghost Recon development team there are a few eighties movie fans, because after seeing how Predator made things difficult for us in Ghost Recon Wildlands, now it's the turn of Ghost Recon Breakpoint and the invasion of Terminator.

The studio has presented the new event of the game with great detail after publishing a brief preview in video that did not show much.

What day is today? And what year are we in? It may not be 1984, but the time has come to fight to survive. Prepare for an unparalleled adventure inspired by the events described in Terminator and complete war missions and interception during the event to get exclusive rewards.

The event is composed of a main plot and several daily missions. Meeting each of these goals you have access to exclusive rewards.

DAILY MISSIONS

Interception missions: Rasa detects sasaplandals from several T-800 that you must locate and destroy Note: these daily missions cannot be repeated. Stay tuned for more information on mission 2 of the live event "Terminator".



EXCLUSIVE REWARDS

During the live event you can get 23 exclusive items, including customization items, equipment, vehicles, weapons, accessories and much more. Mission 1: MK14 weapon | TERMINATOR

In Maria's shop you can get elements of the Terminator theme. In addition, you will have the possibility to buy 12 items with Skell credits.

All you need to do to start the event is to visit Rasa Aldwin to talk to a woman who says she is coming from the future. He will ask you to investigate the rumors about an immortal soldier who can only be confronted with the special weapon found in Rasa.

The event will be updated with new tasks and rewards in the coming weeks.