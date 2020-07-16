Ghost Reaper Girl: the author of Rosario + Vampire returns, available on MangaPlus

Share it:

Shueisha is focusing heavily on the Shonen Jump + platform, the digital counterpart to the popular Weekly Shonen Jump. In addition to the well-known Spy x Family and other long-running series, the viral 8Kaijuu has recently appeared on the app. But the work does not stop there since a few days ago it also made its debut Ghost Reaper Girl.

After concluding the labors on the well-known Rosario + Vampire who arrived in Italy with GP Publishing several years ago, Akihisa Ikeda throws himself on a new story. This time, using the pseudonym of Akissa Saiké, she gives life to Ghost Reaper Girl, a story of ghosts and humans. The first chapter was published on Shonen Jump + on 13 July 2020 and immediately included also in the MangaPlus platform in English, but not in Spanish. Below you will find the summary of the first chapter of Ghost Reaper Girl which, on the English platform, was published with overturned tables according to the author's request.

As a group of ghosts break free from a hellish prison and prepare to invade the real world, a young man follows these events carefully. A few days later, during an interview, Chloé Love, an aspiring 28-year-old actress but with the face of a young girl, is attacked by a producer who was owned by one of those ghosts who escaped a few days earlier.

The girl manages to escape thanks to a kick thrown to remove the man, and thinks back to her childhood made of poverty and continuous struggles that have caused her a violent temperament. Despite this, she continues to dream of being an actress and being able to be known to everyone. The ghosts, however, find her and do not give her peace, but the girl is saved by a strange man, Kai Iod, with a passion for lolicon. Convinced that Chloé is actually a minor, she affects all the ghosts and manages to push her away. However, scared Chloé also runs away from him and finds herself in a wagon full of men possessed by ghosts.

Still in danger, she is helped again by Kai, who this time, however, reveals her to be a ghost guarding Hades and to be able to possess her in order to bring down all the ghosts. After hesitating, Chloé accepts and turns into a reaper who quickly manages to get rid of the enemies. Kai then decides to become Chloé's personal familiar to help her shine in the real world. The Ghost Reaper Girl's next chapter will be released on July 27, 2020.