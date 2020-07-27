Ghost of Tsushima wins over players: User Score over 9 on Metacritic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As usual in the videogame sector, the beginning of Jin Sakai's adventure was preceded by the publication of the opinions of the videogame critics, which revealed a contrasting reaction to Ghost of Tsushima.

For its part, however, the public seems to have been more impressed by Sucker Punch's latest effort, so much so as to generate one Definitely high User Score on Metacritic, well-known voting aggregation portal. In the face of what are currently over 11,000 user reviews, Ghost of Tsushima in fact, you earn an average user equal to 9.3 / 10 (83/100 for criticism).

A decidedly high score, which exceeds that of large productions of the current generation. As an example, we can cite The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Red Dead Redemption 2 or God of War, which respectively boast a User Score of 8.6 / 10 (97/100 for critics); 8.4 (97/100 for criticism); 9.1 (94/100 for criticism). Of course, it is necessary to remember that not all User Scores available on Metacritic are immediately comparable: in fact, judgments can often be influenced by reasons unrelated to the actual quality of the title. An illustrious example in this sense is The Last of Us Part 2 (94/100 for critics; 5,6 / 10 for the public), hit by an aggressive review bombing phenomenon that prompted Metacritic to change the policies related to user reviews.