Ghost of Tsushima will have a day one patch of over 7 GB, what are the improvements?

After announcing that Ghost of Tsushima has entered Gold phase, Sucker Punch has revealed that the game will have one day one patch weighing 7.7 GB, but what changes will the launch update bring? Let's find out together with the official changelog.

The study did not actually reveal many details simply stating that the day one patch will solve some localization problems in various languages ​​(it is not specified exactly which) and will correct other unidentified bugs and technical problems.

As mentioned, the development of Ghost of Tsushima has ended and the game has also received the ESRB M for Mature classification, that is suitable only for adults, the American equivalent of our PEGI 18: "An action game where players play the role of a samurai on a revenge mission against Mongol invaders in 13th century Japan. Players traverse open-world environments, interact with characters, complete missions, and infiltrate enemy strongholds. Players use samurai swords, poisoned darts, and bows and arrows to face opponents in a meele fighting style."

