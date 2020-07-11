Ghost of Tsushima will be voiced in Italian from day one, it's official

Share it:

Simultaneously with the launch of the preload of Ghost of Tsushima from the PlayStation Store, Sony and Sucker Punch have also released patch 1.03 which corrects various bugs and adds dubbing in various languages, including the Italian.

This means that Ghost of Tsushima will be fully localized in our language already at launch, with texts translated into Italian and dubbed dialogues. Update 1.03 also adds support for audio in Spanish (LATAM) and Brazilian Portuguese, and also includes bug fixes and stability improvements. In any case, it will always be possible to opt for the Japanese audio track with Italian subtitles, according to your preferences.

"We are happy to report that Ghost of Tsushima will be fully localized in all languages ​​supported at launch, including Italian, Spanish LATAM and Brazilian Portuguese. The update is available with patch 1.03."

Good news for all aspiring Samurai, who will be able to enjoy the story of Ghost of Tsushima with full translation into Italian. The new Sucker Punch game will be released on July 17 on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PROGhost of Tsushima's review will be online on Everyeye.it on Tuesday 14 July at 16:00.

In the meantime, we leave you with our video 10 things to know absolutely about Ghost of Tsushima so as not to be found unprepared for the arrival of the new exclusive PlayStation, in addition, two songs from the soundtrack are now available to make the wait less bitter. A very hot summer is expected in Feudal Japan … are you ready to venture into the world of Ghost of Tsushima?