Ghost of Tsushima: why is there no lock-on on enemies? Speak Sucker Punch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday Ghost of Tsushima has finally arrived on PlayStation 4, and if you are among the first buyers of the game then you will surely have noticed that during the fights there is no lock-on mechanic on enemies, present instead in many congeners.

An absence that to our Giuseppe Arace, who dealt with the review of Ghost of Tsushima, did not go particularly well, since "forces (the players) to deal with an unstable camera, which only rarely frames the action correctly". However, we found out that it was not a lack of lightness from the development team, but of a precise choice of game design.

In an interview with GameSpot, the Game Director Nate Fox motivated the decision not to include the lock-on: "While working on the fight we saw samurai films, which are obviously one of the sources of inspiration for this game. And the samurai in those films are often forced to shift their attention from one enemy to another in a very fluid way. So the combat system was designed around the need to deal with a variety of enemies in a group. ".

He then continued: "We tried to give the Mongols the movements of a pack of wolves that surrounds you. And only by relying on your skills can you defend yourself as they come from all sides. If you had the lock-on you wouldn't be able to quickly shift your attention from one enemy to another. "

What do you think of this decision? Yesterday we also found out that the loading times of Ghost of Tsushima have been extended voluntarily.