Ghost of Tsushima: waiting for Jin Sakai unlocks a rare animation!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While Yakuza's dad says he is bewitched by Ghost of Tsushima, the images taken by an author of the Sucker Punch blockbuster, Billy Harper, who explains how to unlock a rare animation of Jin Sakai are depopulated on the net.

In his latest message posted on Twitter, the developer of the Ghost of Tsushima animations showed shots that portray the samurai Jin observing with curiosity a bird resting on the palm of his hand.

The animation in question, Harper reports, can be activated at any time of the main campaign of Ghost of Tsushima but only after having put down the controller and "left waiting" Jin Sakai for a period of time included between 60 and 90 seconds, obviously being careful to perform this "non-activity" in a safe place, without enemies or other dangers that can break the harmony necessary for the bird to feel so peaceful that it rests on the hero's hand.

The message from the author of Sucker Punch, as we can easily guess, sparked the amused reaction of many fans who explain that they have never seen this scene despite the many hours spent in the adventure and in the rich Photo Mode of Ghost of Tsushima. And you, have you ever seen this animation? Let us know with a comment.