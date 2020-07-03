Ghost of Tsushima transports you to Japan with the first song of the soundtrack!

Share it:

There are still several days to go before Ghost of Tsushima, but the debut of the game is now quite imminent: to deceive the wait, Sony has decided to make a welcome gift to the gaming community.

The Japanese giant has in fact released a first track taken from the official soundtrack of the title Sucker Punch. With the emblematic title of "The Way of the Ghost" ("The way of the ghost"), the piece presents itself as a delicate and suggestive crescendo of intensity, culminating in the final section with an involving performance of the female voice that accompanies its progress. In the Japanese language, the song is the work of Ilan Eshkeri is Shigeru Umebayashi, ready to transport players to the heart of the Far East in the 13th century. Obviously, you can listen to The Way of the Ghost directly at the opening of this news: what do you think of the sounds proposed by the song?

To prepare the public for the imminent start of the adventure of Jin Sakai on the island of Tsushima, Sony and sucker Punch have released a new trailer for Ghost of Tsushima, which prepares us for the arrival of a violent storm. Will the players be able to stem the advance of the Mongolian army and prevent the occupation of the Japanese atoll? Waiting to find out, we remind that the Ghost of Tsushima review will be published on the Everyeye pages on July 14th.