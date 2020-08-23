Ghost of Tsushima: the thrill of an actor seeing himself in the game for the first time

Share it:

The island of Ghost of Tsushima, the adventure starring Jin Sakai from Sucker Punch, is boundless and populated by a wide variety of characters. Shaping this world teeming with characters, some marginal others decisive for the story, required the collaboration of many actors.

Among these there is also Earl T. Kim, who provided a voice, appearance and movement to Norio, a warrior monk who appears for the first time in the second act and then becomes one of the protagonist’s most faithful friends and allies. These days he is conducting a Ghost of Tsushima walkthrough on his Twitch channel (earlofsammitch), and in the course of a live couldn’t hold back the emotion when he first encountered his digital counterpart. With tears in his eyes of happiness, the only words he managed to say were: “It’s really nice. Sorry guys … it’s really nice”.

Entering an industry like videogames is not at all easy, it requires dedication, a bit of luck and, often, a lot of time. We are therefore able to understand very well Earl T. Kim’s happiness in encountering his digital version in a blockbuster like Ghost of Tsushima. The moment also impressed the spectators very much, who immediately took the clip that you can admire too by heading to the bottom of this news.

Ghost of Tsushima, remember, is available exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro. It will run on PS5 from the launch of the console thanks to the backwards compatibility feature, but any plans for a next-gen graphics update have not yet been disclosed. Recently, Ghost of Tsushima updated to version 1.07. The free Ghost of Tsushima Legends expansion is also expected later this year.