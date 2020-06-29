Ghost of Tsushima: the story of Katana and Samurai skills

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are just over two weeks left before landing the Mongol invasion that will hit the island of Tsushima on the shores of PlayStation 4: on July 17, the Sony console will in fact welcome Ghost of Tsushima in its catalog.

Those who want to venture into the game world will have to play the role of the young and impetuous Jin Sakai, ready to abandon the dictates of the Via del Guerriero and the Samurai code of conduct in order to defend his homeland. The boy will start a sort of solitary crusade, which will see him opposing the occupying army. At his side, the protagonist will have the Sakai Storm, katana handed down in his family from generation to generation. A heirloom full of symbolic value, of which the player will have to learn every secret in order to emerge victorious from the clashes that await him in Ghost of Tsushima.

Recently, the team of sucker Punch he illustrated a wide range of details on what will be the fighting style required to unleash the origins of the Katana and the Samurai weapons: the Evereyeye editorial staff therefore thought of gathering all the information available in a practical video. As usual, you can find the movie directly at the beginning of this news, or on the Everyeye YouTube channel: whatever the chosen mode, we wish you a good vision!

Pending the release of the reviews of Ghost of Tsushima, we remember that the game is expected on PS4 starting from July 17th.