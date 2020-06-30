Ghost of Tsushima: the storm looms in the new cinematic trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After explaining how to master the Ghost of Tsushima katana, the Sucker Punch guys create an evocative computer graphics trailer that traces the tragic moments of the Mongol invasion and outlines the contours of the open world adventure that we will experience as Jin Sakai .

The cinematic movie proposed by the PlayStation Studios subsidiary follows the two Japanese trailers of Ghost of Tsushima and allows us to understand Jin's anger towards theMongolian army that, in this historical reinterpretation of the events that occurred in 13th century, started theinvasion of Japan starting right fromTsushima island.

In the video there are also some battles with the katana, the gameplay element on which a large part of the play's structure will be hinged both as regards the progression of the plot and the free exploration sessions of a map that, with the its different regions, will try to faithfully recreate the Feudal Japan.

There Jin Sakai's revenge hatched against the invaders of his beloved island will officially leave on July 17th, coinciding with the landing of Ghost of Tsushima exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO. Before leaving you to the trailer above, we recommend to those who follow us to recover our deepening on combat and exploration of Ghost of Tsushima.