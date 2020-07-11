Ghost of Tsushima, the new Japanese trailer will amaze you

Share it:

PlayStation Japan today released a new trailer of Ghost of Tsushima, a video that shows in part the Kurosawa Mode, a filter that adds the grain typical of old Japanese samurai films, as well as being able to enjoy dubbing in the Japanese language.

The video also captivated Shuhei Yoshida, who promptly re-shared the trailer on his Twitter profile, adding that "the new trailer is really cool". A montage with epic and dramatic scenes with a high emotional impact and very high rate of spectacularity, and the voice over in Japanese certainly adds that extra touch to the success of the movie.

Recall that the new game from the authors of inFAMOUS will be available from July 17th on PS4 and PlayStation 4 PRO, the Ghost of Tsushima review will go online instead Tuesday 14 July at 4pm Italian time on the pages of Everyeye.it, these days we are playing with adventure and we are in the final stages, ready to give you our opinion as soon as the publisher embargo on reviews expires. From today it is possible to start the preload of Ghost of Tsushima from the PlayStation Store, so as not to be found unprepared for day one. Happy downloading!