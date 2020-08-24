Ghost of Tsushima: the atmosphere of the game recreated in a painting in the style of Bob Ross!

Share it:

To try to escape from the amateur reviews of Ghost of Tsushima that rage on the net, the youtuber Tworuru came up with the idea of ​​accompanying his personal analysis of the blockbuster action adventure of Sucker Punch with a singular “artistic demonstration”.

The content creator has in fact decided to be inspired by the evocative atmospheres of the Feudal Japan of Ghost of Tsushima to create a painting in the style of Bob Ross, the famous painter and TV presenter of the program The Joy of Painting.

Tworuru has made use of the didactic exercises and painting techniques illustrated by the late Bob Ross and, starting from the example given to him by the countless episodes broadcast from 1983 to ’94 by the American broadcaster PBS (many of which can be viewed on YouTube), he used them to recreate a watercolor representation of the natural environments explored by Jin Sakai in the exclusive PS4 dedicated to him.

Judge for yourself the result obtained by the youtuber by admiring his video that stands out at the beginning of the article. To the emulators of the hero of the latest adventure signed PlayStation Studios e Sucker PunchFinally, we remind you that on these pages you will also find an in-depth study with images and details on Ghost of Tsushima Legends, thefree expansion which, from the end of the year, will introduce several cooperative multiplayer modes.