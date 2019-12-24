Entertainment

Ghost of Tsushima: Sucker Punch gives a dynamic theme for PS4

December 24, 2019
Lisa Durant
Christmas Day is closer than ever and companies are still in "generous mode." Free games is what takes the most, but we can not forget the typical dynamic themes of PS4, which are another great classic of these dates. Today, with one given to us from Sucker Punch. Of course, than expected Ghost of Tsushima. Of course, it will only be available for a limited time.

That way, it will only be possible to acquire it between today, December 24, 2019, and next Tuesday, December 31, 2019. If we do, it will obviously be ours forever. As for the scene, we are talking about an image corresponding to the last trailer.

More specifically, that scene in which we see the silhouette of the protagonist in a forest. What needs to be done to redeem the gift? As simple as entering the correct code before day 31. In the case of Europeans, the following: 38BE-G6N8-L93A. You can see the original tweet below.

As you can see, the small video of the tweet shows us how that dynamic theme looks once installed on the console. And it's really cool. The only downside is that we will still have to wait a long time to enjoy the most ambitious game ever developed by the boys of Sucker Punch (creators of Sly or InFamous). In fact, the launch of Ghost of Tsushima is scheduled for summer 2020.

