Ghost of Tsushima: Sucker Punch gives a dynamic theme for PS4

Christmas Day is closer than ever and companies are still in "generous mode." Free games is what takes the most, but we can not forget the typical dynamic themes of PS4, which are another great classic of these dates. Today, with one given to us from Sucker Punch. Of course, than expected Ghost of Tsushima. Of course, it will only be available for a limited time.

That way, it will only be possible to acquire it between today, December 24, 2019, and next Tuesday, December 31, 2019. If we do, it will obviously be ours forever. As for the scene, we are talking about an image corresponding to the last trailer.

More specifically, that scene in which we see the silhouette of the protagonist in a forest. What needs to be done to redeem the gift? As simple as entering the correct code before day 31. In the case of Europeans, the following: 38BE-G6N8-L93A. You can see the original tweet below.

Here’s a free #GhostOfTsushima PS4 Dynamic Theme 🍂 Americas: BEFB-AMNR-R4F6

Europe / AU / NZ / Russia / Middle East / Africa / India: 38BE-G6N8-L93A

Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3

Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8

Rest of Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH Codes expires Jan 31, 2020. Redeem region-specific code on PS Store. pic.twitter.com/3uhAZepBr1 – Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Summer 2020 (@SuckerPunchProd) December 23, 2019

As you can see, the small video of the tweet shows us how that dynamic theme looks once installed on the console. And it's really cool. The only downside is that we will still have to wait a long time to enjoy the most ambitious game ever developed by the boys of Sucker Punch (creators of Sly or InFamous). In fact, the launch of Ghost of Tsushima is scheduled for summer 2020.

