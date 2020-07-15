Ghost of Tsushima: subtitles are too small, first complaints on social media

Share it:

The new Sucker Punch game will be released on Friday July 17 on PS4 but yesterday the embargo for the publication of the reviews of Ghost of Tsushima has expired, with lots of firsts social controversy regarding subtitles.

Some players are complaining about the font size, apparently the screen texts are too small and require a considerable effort to be read correctly from a certain distance. The idea of ​​placing the dialogues on the lower black band rather than on the edge of the actual image is also frowned upon, as can also be seen in the image published below.

It is difficult to say at the moment whether this actually represents a problem or not, it is certain that it is not the first time that the public complains about the presence of subtitles too small, happened in the recent past with Obsidian's The Outer Worlds, with the study that later released a patch to fix the problem. Will the same happen in the case of Ghost of Tsushima? We await clarification. To learn more about the new project by the authors of inFAMOUS and Sly Cooper we refer you to the review of Ghost of Tsushima for PS4.