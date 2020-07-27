Technology

Ghost of Tsushima still first in the UK, the complete ranking

July 27, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

For the second week in a row, Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling retail game in the UK, despite a 68% drop over the launch week. A result however in line with that of Days Gone, the new best-selling Sony IP of 2019.

Paper Mario The Origami King instead slips to fourth place with a 64% drop in sales on a weekly basis. Animal Crossing New Horizons has returned to share, returning to second position.

UK ranking on 27 July

  1. Ghost of Tsushima
  2. Animal Crossing New Horizons
  3. F1 2020
  4. Paper Mario The Origami King
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. The Last of Us Part 2
  7. Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition
  8. Grand Theft Auto 5
  9. Forza Horizon 4
  10. Ring Fit Adventure

For the rest, the lack of new retail games does not allow big changes in Top 10: the podium closes with F1 2020, in the ranking there are also Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Last Of Us Part 2, Minecraft for Nintendo Switch, the immortal GTA V, Forza Horizon 4 and Ring Fit Adventure.

READ:  PS5: Geoff Keighley shows DualSense on video, new info tomorrow

The Forza Horizon 4 case is noteworthy, popular again after Microsoft's announcement related to the desire to optimize the game for the Xbox Series X with a free update that will be published next autumn.

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.