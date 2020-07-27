Ghost of Tsushima still first in the UK, the complete ranking

For the second week in a row, Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling retail game in the UK, despite a 68% drop over the launch week. A result however in line with that of Days Gone, the new best-selling Sony IP of 2019.
Paper Mario The Origami King instead slips to fourth place with a 64% drop in sales on a weekly basis. Animal Crossing New Horizons has returned to share, returning to second position.
UK ranking on 27 July
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- F1 2020
- Paper Mario The Origami King
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Forza Horizon 4
- Ring Fit Adventure
For the rest, the lack of new retail games does not allow big changes in Top 10: the podium closes with F1 2020, in the ranking there are also Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Last Of Us Part 2, Minecraft for Nintendo Switch, the immortal GTA V, Forza Horizon 4 and Ring Fit Adventure.
The Forza Horizon 4 case is noteworthy, popular again after Microsoft's announcement related to the desire to optimize the game for the Xbox Series X with a free update that will be published next autumn.
Add Comment