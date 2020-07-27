Ghost of Tsushima still first in the UK, the complete ranking

Share it:

For the second week in a row, Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling retail game in the UK, despite a 68% drop over the launch week. A result however in line with that of Days Gone, the new best-selling Sony IP of 2019.

Paper Mario The Origami King instead slips to fourth place with a 64% drop in sales on a weekly basis. Animal Crossing New Horizons has returned to share, returning to second position.

UK ranking on 27 July

Ghost of Tsushima Animal Crossing New Horizons F1 2020 Paper Mario The Origami King Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Last of Us Part 2 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Grand Theft Auto 5 Forza Horizon 4 Ring Fit Adventure

For the rest, the lack of new retail games does not allow big changes in Top 10: the podium closes with F1 2020, in the ranking there are also Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Last Of Us Part 2, Minecraft for Nintendo Switch, the immortal GTA V, Forza Horizon 4 and Ring Fit Adventure.

The Forza Horizon 4 case is noteworthy, popular again after Microsoft's announcement related to the desire to optimize the game for the Xbox Series X with a free update that will be published next autumn.