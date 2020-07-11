Ghost of Tsushima: Sony releases a new EP with the remixes of the official soundtrack

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Waiting to get their hands on the next game of Sucker Punch, four famous electronic music producers have remixed some tracks taken from the soundtrack of Ghost of Tsushima. The EP published by Sony is titled Sound of the Storm – Ghost of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined.

The EP, lasting a total of 18 minutes, brings together a series of sounds that, starting from the Ghost of Tsushima soundtrack, transport the listener with Lo-Fi, Chill Out, Breaks frequencies, up to more Techno nuances. The authors of the album are Tycho, TOKiMONSTA, The Glitch Mob is Alessandro Cortini, each with a track.

Among the remixes, "Ghost of Koduko"signed by Tycho, with typically cold and ambient sounds, in which the typical tone of the artist is recognized. The complete soundtrack of Ghost of Tsushima will be released on July 17th, coinciding with the publication of the game.

You can listen Sound of the Storm – Ghost of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined on Spotify by following this link. Meanwhile Sony has confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima will be voiced in Italian from day One.