Ghost of Tsushima: Sony announces the official merchandise, there is also an action figure

During the late afternoon, Sony announced the arrival of a series of themed products on the official PlayStation blog Ghost of Tsushima in a similar way to what we did a few weeks ago with The Last of Us Part 2.

Among the products arriving in stores we find two different versions of the Funko Pop dedicated to Jin Sakai, the protagonist: one "standard" and one with blood-stained armor and katana. For sale we will also find a artbook with the official images of the game ($ 49.99) and a bundle sold for around $ 40 containing the sweatshirt and lo backpack with the logo of the exclusive PlayStation 4. The article also revealed the partnership between Sony and two different companies that deal with collectibles: Prime 1 is Good Smile Company. The first will sell a statue of the protagonist with his demon mask in his hand, the second will instead produce an action figure from the Figma series always dedicated to Jin and full of joints and accessories. In both cases, photos of the prototypes have been published, since there is still no material available to show what their final appearance will be.

With the exception of the statues, of which not much is known, it seems that these products are not intended for the Italian market but only in the United States and a few other countries. However, it is likely that it only takes some time before the game's official merchandise arrives in Italy.

