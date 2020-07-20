Ghost of Tsushima: players also want it on PC, the petition has started

Share it:

It seems that by now a new fashion has been born so that, whether for one reason or another, every single game must be the protagonist of a petition. The last of the series is Ghost of Tsushima, at the heart of an online signature collection that aims to convince Sony to publish the game on PC too.

The petition, which currently boasts more than 5,000 signatures, was born from the desire of users to see a greater number of games on the platform that are dedicated to Japanese culture. Although the number of subscriptions is high, it is unlikely that it will be sufficient to attract the attention of Sony, which will hardly accept the request of users. The game is more likely to arrive soon on PC thanks to PlayStation Now, the monthly subscription service that also allows PC players to stream some of the exclusive PlayStation 4 and more. In any case, it is not to be excluded that in the future the Sucker Punch game may make its debut on Steam just like Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding.

