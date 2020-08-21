Ghost of Tsushima, play it using a katana? It can!

Share it:

As Ghost of Tsushima updates with a new patch, a creative player has chosen to take on the Mongol threat by taking up arms … literally!

The enthusiast, active on Reddit like "SuperLouis64", has in fact chosen to cross the Tsushima Island recreated by Sucker Punch in a rather peculiar way. Instead of using the conventional DualShock 4 by order, the player has exhumed an instrument designed to PlayStation 2. We are talking about the katana of Onimusha 3, which features a full set of keys on its handle.

Taking advantage of the characteristics of the device, the enthusiast tried his hand at trying to face the open world armed only with his own reflexes and his own katana controller. The result, however affected by a certain input delay, it is certainly intriguing and fun. SuperLouis64 shared a brief gameplay sequence on Reddit: you can view it directly at the bottom of this news. What do you think of the result achieved by the user?

In closing, we cannot fail to remind you that sucker Punch surprisingly announced the arrival of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a free expansion that introduces some interesting new features to the game. Among the latter, the opportunity to devote oneself to a multiplayer cooperative mode clearly stands out. The content will be made available this fall and will be distributed via a completely free update.