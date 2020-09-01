Ghost of Tsushima: PewDiePie has no doubts, it’s better than The Last of Us 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Reflecting on the qualitative tenor of the latest PlayStation 4 exclusives, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellbergha intervened to explain to his millions of fans why he considers Ghost of Tsushima a game. best of The Last of Us Part 2.

After completing the epic of Jin Sakai and have reached the end credits of the adventure of Sucker Punch, the much-followed content creator interacted with his audience on YouTube to explain that “I don’t really know how they managed to create such a beautiful title, it’s crazy because it makes you want to play it and replay it. Only graphically, it pushes you to be part of that world”.

After praising the work done by Sucker Punch, PewDiePie expresses a opinion not so flattering on the work of Naughty Dog and, in referring to The Last of Us Part 2, try to clarify the doubts of a fan interested in buying one of the two PS4 exclusives by replying that “oh yeah, no question. Ghost of Tsushima is a game you can have a lot more fun with. The Last of Us 2 was just sad and boring. Compared to that, my God, it was so … ugh. Looking back on it. , it’s something that makes me angry and sad “.

Returning to Ghost of Tsushima, the Swedish youtuber said he was interested in trying his hand at a new game to complete the title and get Platinum, adding that he hoped for a sequel on PlayStation 5. Meanwhile, we remind you that Ghost of Tsushima Legends will be available at the end of 2020, a free expansion that will introduce cooperative multiplayer with a narrative line parallel to the story of Jin Sakai and many modes without microtransactions.