Ghost of Tsushima: online review on July 14, we're playing!

We can finally tell you: we are in possession of Ghost of Tsushima and our Giuseppe Arace is already playing with the highly anticipated new Sony and Sucker Punch exclusive for PlayStation 4, coming on July 17th.

At the same time we announce that on July 14th at 4pm the game review will go online, unfortunately for the moment we cannot reveal further details on our experience, so to get an in-depth opinion just connect to Everyeye.it on the day and time indicated, add the appointment to your calendar to be sure not to miss and be among the first to read the review of Ghost of Tsushima.

Waiting for the fateful day we remind you that Sony has released a new trailer of Ghost of Tsushima entitled The Storm Incombe also we recommend you read our in-depth analysis dedicated to the katama, weapons and techniques of the Samurai that Jin will necessarily have to master during his adventure in Feudal Japan.

So in summary: appointment on Tuesday 14 July at 16:00 for the review of Ghost of Tsushima, do not miss it, to know what we think of one of the hottest games of summer 2020.