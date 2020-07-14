Ghost of Tsushima: offscreen footage leaked before launch on PS4

Share it:

While mounting the expectation of the action adventure fans for the now imminent release of Ghost of Tsushima on PS4, more and more videos of users are popping up on the net who, having entered the title in advance, are showing gameplay clips of the new project signed by Sucker Punch.

After the short clips on Jin's personalization, on the pages of the ResetEra forum some real videos appeared taken by an anonymous player who is already exploring theTsushima island as the samurai of the PS4 exclusive.

THE new offscreen movies (three in all, with an overall gameplay of about 15 minutes) immortalize the character of Ghost of Tsushima engaged in a series of fighting with the katana: always in these videos there are also fleeting situations free roaming which show portions of map. At the time of writing, the original versions of the videos in question have already been removed, but not before being republished on other platforms and on social media following the sad pattern observed on other occasions, such as that of the video leaks of The Last of Us 2.

Definitely less "compromising" are the scenes that embellish the Ghost of Tsushima launch video and the suggestive atmospheres that characterize the dynamic PS4 theme proposed for free by Sony pending the release of the new Sucker Punch title, scheduled for July 17th.