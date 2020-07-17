Ghost of Tsushima: new video between personalization and Kurosawa Mode

Share it:

The curators of the official YouTube channel of PlayStation Australia celebrate the release of Ghost of Tsushima with a video that illustrates the wide customization possibilities of the exclusive PS4.

The trailer in question, already glimpsed in recent days on social media, praises the work done by sucker Punch to give to the emulators of Jin Sakai the opportunity to customize the appearance of your alter-ego and calibrate the graphic experience offered by the title according to your tastes.

As revealed in the clips on the personalization of Ghost of Tsushima, the latest work of the authors of the inFamous series will allow lovers of the genre to show off different armor and modify their suits to create completely unique sets. The same attention to detail is also found in the Photo Mode, accessible at all times of the adventure to capture the essence ofTsushima island. And what about Ghost of Tsushima's splendid Kurosawa Mode that promises to give the title the appearance of an old black and white samurai film?

Before leaving you to the video above, we remind those who follow us that the latest PS4 exclusive is expected to launch tomorrow, July 17th: on the pages of Everyeye.it you will already find our review of Ghost of Tsushima by Giuseppe Arace.