Ghost of Tsushima, Mature rating from the ESRB: 'acts of intense violence' in the game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Players eager to challenge the katana in the new production sucker Punch they were able to recently celebrate the entry of Ghost of Tsushima into the Gold phase.

At the same time, the details on the classification assigned by the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) to the work of the InFamous authors. Ghost of Tsushima has been rated by the institution as "mature", a product therefore suitable for an adult audience. Among the motivations there is mainly the in-game presence of violent sequences and brutal fighting, as can be deduced from the description of the product offered by the ESRB itself:

"An action game in which players play the role of a samurai (Jin Sakai), on a revenge mission against Mongol invaders in 13th century Japan. Players traverse open-world environments, interact with characters, complete missions (e.g. assassinations) and infiltrate enemy strongholds. Players use samurai swords, poisoned darts, and bows and arrows to face opponents in a meele fighting style. Some attacks cause dismemberment and / or beheading of the enemy soldier, often accompanied by large effects related to massifs bloodshed. Players can also engage in stealth kills (e.g. stabbing the neck, passing by with a sword), to silently eliminate enemies. The cut-scenes include acts of intense violence: a soldier set on fire and beheaded, civilians tied and burned at the stake, the head of a beheaded man raised and shown in the direction of the screen. The game also shows a man's buttocks while taking a bath in a thermal spring".

Pending publication of Ghost of Tsushima, on the pages of Everyeye you can prepare for a journey through history thanks to our special on Samurai and Via del Guerriero.