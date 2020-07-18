Ghost of Tsushima: loading times have been 'stretched' for a particular reason

Share it:

The latest effort by Sucker Punch is now available to everyone and the first curiosities about the development of Ghost of Tsushima. Apparently, in fact, the developers have lengthened some loading times with a specific purpose.

In an interview with Kotaku, Sucker Punch's lead engine programmer Adrian Bentley spoke about the excellent technical results achieved by Ghost of Tsushima. At the basis of this success there was an optimization work on the compression of graphic assets and on the loading of in-game content. The combination of these techniques has allowed the game to reach very fast loading times and the almost total absence of pop-in effects.

Bentley then pointed out how the nature of Ghost of Tsushima helped the optimization process because "large parts of the game are designed to be in a peaceful and meditative environment"where other productions weigh down the engine with environments"noisy"The developer then shared a curiosity about loading times, especially about those that occur after a death. In these situations, in fact, the classic tips that could help players survive are shared on the screen. Sucker Punch has noticed that these times uploads were too short to allow proper access to information. For this reason, the developers decided to "artificially extend idle time"in those situations that otherwise would have seen the images appear only for a fraction of a second.

Before leaving, we remind you that Ghost of Tsushima is available for PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro. On the pages of Everyeye you can find the review of Ghost of Tsushima by Giuseppe Arace.