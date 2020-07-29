Ghost Of Tsushima: Lethal difficulty, how to activate it and what it introduces

Share it:

Just 10 days after the game was released, Sucker Punch officially released the 1.05 patch for Ghost Of Tsushima, which introduces, in addition to a series of changes to the subtitles, also a new selectable difficulty: Lethal.

This new game mode will be immediately available to everyone as soon as the update is downloaded, both for the games already underway, and for those who have yet to start the Jin Sakai adventure. To make the difficulty active, all you have to do is update the game, launch it and check the game settings menu: here you will find the difficulty level selection, and you can set the Lethal mode.

But what to expect from this new level of difficulty introduced? From the official notes of Sucker Punch, and after some field tests, we know that it makes the fights, and the clashes with enemies and ferocious animals very much, much more complicated and dangerous, but at the same time manages to do not unbalance the system. The lethal difficulty it increases the damage dealt by enemies, but also the damage of Jin's katana, who will then be able to defeat each opponent with very few blows, but having to be very careful to dodge the attacks against him, under penalty of death in case of error.

Other changes are introduced by the Lethal difficulty compared to the other difficulty levels present in Ghost Of Tsushima:

the enemies are much more aggressive in combat, and attack faster and in larger groups

the enemies take much less time to detect Jin during the infiltration phases of the Specter

the time windows available to perform dodges and parries, both normal and perfect, are extremely reduced, and now require lightning reflexes, cold blood and readiness for action

Overall, the new level of difficulty creates a particular scenario of very high risk, both during face-to-face and stealth fights, but who can reward you with one greater satisfaction in case of success, going down even more effectively as a deadly samurai, ready to do anything to defend the island of Tsushima from the invading army.

