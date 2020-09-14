Ghost of Tsushima Legends: the artbook shows the demons and menus of the multiplayer update

A fan of Sucker Punch’s blockbuster action adventure has come into possession of the official Ghost of Tsushima artbook and confirmed the presence, within it, of a section entirely dedicated to Legends, the free expansion that will introduce “paranormal” multiplayer PS4 exclusive.

After making this discovery, the youtuber TheSushiSquire has created a video to preview this section of the artbook and allow us, in doing so, to learn more about Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

In addition to the exquisite preparatory sketches on the creatures and environments that will characterize the multiplayer experience of the open world title of Sucker Punch, the artbook confirms the presence of “distorted” scenarios of Tsushima island which will reflect the tradition and folklore of Feudal Japan, as well as the fears and superstitions of its inhabitants.

No less interesting are the images depicting the new clothing items, the unpublished armor, the different types of demons to face and even the menus of GoT Legends, complete with sketches that offer a preview of theinterface of this particular mode devoted to cooperative multiplayer. Ghost of Tsushima Legends is expected to be released by the end of 2020 on PlayStation 4 and, as reiterated by Sucker Punch, it will be offered completely free through an update to the original game.