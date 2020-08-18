Ghost of Tsushima Legends: co-op multiplayer revealed in video!

Share it:

From the pages of the PlayStation Blog, Sucker Punch's Darren Bridges officially presents Legends, an unreleased mode of Ghost of Tsushima that will focus on multiplayer cooperative and which, in the intentions of the developers, will offer a completely new gaming experience.

As specified by the Senior Game Designer of Sucker Punch, Legends will in fact be a separate mode that will run parallel to Jin Sakai's adventure to focus on the deeds performed by four warriors made by drawing on tales and legends handed down by the inhabitants of Tsushima.

If Jin's story offers a realistic insight into Feudal Japan, Ghost of Tsushima Legends will focus on mythology of the rising sun with fantastic settings and opponents which will give more experienced users a hard time, hence the need to face them in cooperative.

Legends will be based on a matchmaking system with groups of up to 4 players. The selectable warriors will fall into four specific classes represented by Samurai, come on Hunters, come on Ronin and give it Assassins, with unique perks and abilities that we will discover over the next few weeks. By choosing to play the challenges of Legends in groups of two, it will be possible to play a series of Story missions; 4-warrior lobbies, on the other hand, will unlock access to survival missions against rising waves of human and "mythological" enemies, such as Oni with supernatural abilities. Then there will be the Raid, also usable in groups of 4 players.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends is expected to be released by end of 2020 on PlayStation 4. The new multiplayer mode devoted to cooperative will be accessible in via completely free for those who own the game. While waiting to know the official launch date of this awaited additional content, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our Ghost of Tsushima guide for the perfect samurai.